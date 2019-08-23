Grand Forks Police Department Searching for Attempted Robbery Suspects

Neither the employee nor the suspects were injured in the altercation, and no items are known to have been taken by the suspects.

Grand Forks, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is actively searching for two suspects in an attempted robbery that occurred Friday at approximately 6 a.m.

The attempted robbery occurred at 2250 N. 69th Street. An employee on scene, who was carrying a legal firearm per his concealed carry license, confronted the robbery suspects who were holding unknown possible weapons and did not stop when given a verbal warning. The employee fired warning shots away from the suspects causing the suspects to flee to a dark colored vehicle.

Both suspects are described as African American men around 6 feet tall. One was wearing a black sweatshirt with dread locks. The second was wearing a teal or turquoise sweatshirt.

The case is active at this time and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.