KVRR Coach of the Week: NDSU Volleyball’s Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is in her third season as head coach

FARGO, N.D– North Dakota State Volleyball Coach Jennifer Lopez is in her third season as head coach.

In her first season at the helm in 2017, she led the Bison to a 19-9 overall record.

In year two, despite a 9-20 season, was able to get her team to the Summit League Tournament Semifinals as a six seed.

The Herd start their season on August 30th.

Lopez is the KVRR Coach of the Week.