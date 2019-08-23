Red River Raiders Marine Corps League Holds “Brats for Tots”

Money raised will go towards the Toys for Tots program

FARGO, N.D. — You can enjoy brats and hot dogs in the Cash Wise parking lot on 13th Avenue while also supporting kids.

The Red River Raiders Marine Corps League held its Brats for Tots event today. For two dollars, you can get a brat lunch, and it’s to help raise money for Toys for Tots.

If you missed it, you can enjoy the food tomorrow.

Toys for Tots is a national program run by the Marine Corps that gives toys to children whose parents can’t afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

“Everybody needs Christmas presents come that time of year and anyway we can help out is a good thing. We got a great day to cook up some brats, and we’ve had a really good turnout, and it’s been a wonderful day,” Vice Commandant Robbie Grande said.