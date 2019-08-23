West Fargo School Showcases Mural Made of Bottle Caps

An art teacher came up with the idea

WEST FARGO, N.D. — South Elementary has a new piece of art, and it’s an environmentally-friendly one.

An art teacher at the school came up with the idea to create a mural last school year.

Students were asked to bring in recycled bottle caps. Staff members volunteered their time over the summer to paint the backdrop and glue the caps on.

The school district says the project is a great example of people coming together to bring a vision to life.