Fargo Public Library Holds NASA Spacesuit Event

People get to take pictures with an Apollo 13 spacesuit

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Public Library held an event featuring a spacesuit from Apollo 13 that was sent from the Johnson Space Center.

Kids and families got to pose with it against a green screen, so a space background can be added on.

They also got to make crafts like picture frames to decorate their photos.

“I hope that everyone that comes here will learn more about the Apollo 13 mission and how the space suits looked back then, because there’s 26 layers to this space suit and a lot of it’s fire resistant, but it’s just very interesting the history of the Apollo missions, as well as just the history and ongoings of space exploration,” reference librarian Sara Meidinger said.

This is the first time the library has done a spacesuit event.