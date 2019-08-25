Local Group Rallying for Gun Sense in America

More than six million people are a part of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America across the country

WEST FARGO, N.D. — About 100 Americans die every day from gun violence whether it be from a mass shooting, suicide or domestic violence.

But Cheryl Billar no longer keeps victims of gun violence in her thoughts and prayers.

“Two years ago when the school shooting at my nephew’s school, I started to care more and then Parkland happened. That was the moment for me where I said ‘it’s not enough,'” Billar said.

She quickly became a part of North Dakota’s Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Billar and others who are passionate about creating gun control brought their voices to Rivers Bend Park in West Fargo.

“That’s why we gathered here today. To tell our senators to take action,” she said.

They are demanding the Senate pass the Bipartisan Background Check Law of 2019, which passed the House in a 240–190 vote this February.

“We’re not asking for something that isn’t already present. We just want to bring it modern to include sales that are presently excluded because of the internet,” Billar said.

But others with the North Dakota Moms Demand Action chapter say it’s also about passing red flag laws in the state that would allow police to confiscate guns from people a judge deems a danger to the public or to themselves.

“These are simple things that can be done that won’t affect responsible gun owners and can help lower the number of 100 people in this country dying a day from gun violence because of gun violence,” sais Cathy Lee, with the North Dakota Moms Demand Action.

As a mother, Lee says getting gun sense reform in America is the only way to protect those she loves.

“I hope it won’t be mine, but if I don’t do something to stop it, I don’t know,” Lee said.

If more deaths don’t get people’s attention, some say rallies like these hopefully will.

“We have laws in this country to protect us. Of course there will always be somebody who breaks them but unless you try, we can’t have a society that’s safe for any of us,” Lee said.

Senators Hoeven and Cramer could not be reached for comment.