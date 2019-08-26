Recently nominated for a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will celebrate its 30thseason this year.

The series has won 32 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards and a 2016 People’s Choice Award. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare.” “The Simpsons Movie” was a hit feature film, the mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of “Springfield,” and the show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time magazine, and called the “Greatest American Sitcom” by Entertainment Weekly in 2013. The series recently was nominated for a 2016 Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Animated Program.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. James L. Brooks and Matt Groening are executive producers. Al Jean also serves as an executive producer and the series’ showrunner. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.