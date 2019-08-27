RedHawks Baseball: Bennett Attributes Team’s Playoff Berth to Strong Team Chemistry

First Playoff appearance since 2013

FARGO, N.D– The Fargo–Moorhead Redhawks are going to the American Association playoffs. It’ll be the first time since 2013 the RedHawks will see baseball past the first weekend of September.

F–M had two chances to clinch with wins against Winnipeg Sunday and Monday. Even after dropping both of those match ups, the Hawks still cliched their spot with Chicago’s loss to Saint Paul Monday night.

In his first season with the ball club, manager Jim Bennett credited the team’s success to one key attribute.

“Team chemistry isn’t about winning games its about how you deal with adversity and are losing games,” Bennett said. “Team chemistry can get you through those things. Anybody is a good teammate when you’re winning games. Everybody is happy when you’re winning games but when you go through a full season, you’re going to go through we lost five games before the all–star break in a row. How do you deal with those moments. Those are the moments where team chemistry comes in big time.”

RedHawks have six games remaining before the start of the postseason.