Three People Arrested on Burglary and Drug Charges

A property owner saw the three on his property and followed their car until deputies and the Highway Patrol caught up to them.

Valley City, N.D.– Three people from Horace are behind bars in Fargo after a Cass County farm burglary over the weekend.

28-year-old Morgan Gebro, 38-year-old Travis Lauckner and 46-year-old Caroline Lauckner were found on farm property near Buffalo and the landowner followed them until authorities stopped them.

Gebro and Caroline Lauckner face a felony burglary charge while Travis Lauckner faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Gebro also faces drug charges in Barnes County.

Travis is a registered high risk sex offender.