Woman Arrested After Assaulting Moorhead Police Officer

Nicole Marie Gonzales, age 30, of Moorhead, was transported to the Clay County Jail.

Moorhead, M.N.–A woman was arrested after assaulting a Moorhead police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The officer was on patrol when he recognized a woman driving who had active warrants. He conducted a traffic stop at about 1:10 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Ave. S.

When the officer approached the woman’s car, she attempted to place the vehicle into drive to escape. The woman then moved to the passenger side of the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

The officer was able to catch up to the woman a short distance later. She struck the officer in the face and kicked the officer in the chest.

The woman was taken into custody after a short struggle. At the time of the stop, a 9-year-old boy was in the vehicle.