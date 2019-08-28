People Enjoy Tasty Lunch While Supporting a Good Cause at Eat United Food Truck Feed

A portion of sales from each food truck will benefit United Way of Cass-Clay

FARGO, N.D. — People got to enjoy spending some time outside while having a tasty lunch, all for a good cause.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and United Way of Cass–Clay teamed up for the Eat United Food Truck Feed.

Several food trucks took part including Twisted Spork Mobile Food, Pico Food Truck, and Texas Best Express.

A portion of sales from each food truck will go to United Way to help uplift people in the community.

“I hope they come here, take a break from work, enjoy themselves, it’s gorgeous outside. I just want them to enjoy the food, and hopefully be able to enjoy everything we have going on here,” JoVal Wettlaufer, wellness advisor at Blue Cross Blue Shield, said.

Besides all the food trucks to try, there was also a farmers market and live music.