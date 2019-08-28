Valley City Police Ask For Help In Finding Missing Man

Mark Davies Was Last Heard From on Friday In Kathryn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Davies.

The 40-year-old Valley City man was last seen on Friday.

The last time friends or family members heard from him was when he was in Kathryn.

Police say his disappearance is suspicious.

Davies is always with his dog, Hank, but he left home without the dog.

A friend helping with the search says an airplane is assisting.

Davies drives a black 1999 GMC Yukon with North Dakota plates 327 CCM.