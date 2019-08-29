Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Mountrail County

Palermo, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occured on Highway 2 in Mountrail County.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound pulling a small trailer when the driver lost control. The motorcycle and trailer overturned and slid into the median.

The driver and passenger were ejected. The driver was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot where he died. The passenger was flown to Trinity Hospital with serious injuries.