Human Remains Found Riverside Belong to Brenda Kartes

Fargo Police is ruling her death as suspicious but cause is still unknown

FARGO, N.D. — 31–year–old Brenda Kartes went missing more than a year ago.

“We were optimistic that we’d find her alive, but again, we also knew that that was a very distinct possibility that she was dead,” said Fargo Police Dep. Chief Joe Anderson.

Her skeletal remains were found last Thursday alongside the river at Riverside Cemetery by employees conducting an ordinary inspection of their property.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the Kartes family at their loss of Brenda,” said Anderson.

Police said investigators saw no activity on Kartes’ bank statements or social media accounts after July 12, 2018.

She was officially reported missing on July 30th, 2018 by Centre. Inc, a transitional living facility she’d been staying at.

Police say how Kartes died is still unknown.

“We’ve recovered evidence at the scene which makes her death suspicious. We treat all suspicious death cases as homicides until the evidence proves otherwise.”

And they say they’re actively looking for answers.

“We believe there is someone or multiple people who have additional information regarding Brenda’s disappearance or death.”

A family member posted on Facebook, saying this wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for after 406 days of their beloved Brenda being gone.

Police say detectives are putting in their full efforts to get answers for the Kartes family.

“The loss of a child. I can’t think of any greater tragedy. Hopefully this brings them a little bit more comfort, knowing that we have brought her home. But again, now the next step is to provide the family with some justice if the information and evidence points us in that direction,” said Anderson.

Fargo Police is asking anyone with information regarding Kartes’ disappearance or death to give them a call at 701-241-5777.