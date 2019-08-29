LIVE: Fight Type 1 Diabetes With JDRF

JDRF Annual One Walk Set For September 14th

Join the fight to end type one diabetes with JDRF.

Their One Walk to end type one is Saturday, September 14th at Scheels Arena.

Hundreds will walk from the arena to raise awareness money for type one diabetes research.

JDRF ambassadors Priscilla Boman and Sam Erdmann joined the KVRR morning show.

They told us how important JDRF is to their fight against type one diabetes.

Boman says, “I think any time you have a diagnosis of some sort when you can have other people around you who are dealing with the same thing it’s just an awesome group to be a part of. Over the last couple of years I’ve had some very close friends whose kids, they’ve been diagnosed and so it’s just become even more important to me to hopefully be some type of example for them to look up to.”

KVRR is a proud sponsor of the one walk.

There’s still time to join a team and sign up.

Click here to find out more information.