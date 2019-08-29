NDSU Communications Department Unveils New Media Center

The facility houses their TV station, newspaper and radio station in one place

FARGO, N.D. — The communications department at NDSU just got a major upgrade.

The university’s new media center houses their TV station, Bison Information Network, KNDS Radio and the Spectrum student newspaper all in one place.

The idea of a convergent media experience for the university’s journalism students came about nearly a year ago.

The center was built within just 5 months.

It’s located on the second floor of the Memorial Union.

“If you can get together in a room and talk about, ‘Okay, how can we tackle this story from visual, from audio, from a written word perspective, nothing is off limits, we can figure out a way to do it. That’s a totally different game,” said NDSU Communications Department Chair Stephenson Beck.

The center not only benefits journalism students, it also saves the university money.

It no longer has to lease outside studio space.