3 NW MN Schools in Top 10 of Best Community College Rankings

Three Minnesota community and technical colleges are in the top 10 of WalletHub’s best community college rankings.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College comes in 6th, Alexandria Technical and Community College is in 7th and Northland Community College is 9th.

WalletHub evaluated schools on cost, education and career outcomes.

M State and Alexandria are in the top 30 for career outcomes.

Northland and M State are also in the top 30 for education outcomes.

Earlier this month, WalletHub ranked Minnesota as having the third best community college system in the country.