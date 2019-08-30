AG: Fargo Can Disband Airport Authority

SANBORN, N.D. – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issues a legal opinion saying Fargo’s City Commission has the power to dissolve the airport authority.

The city and airport board have been at odds over airport employees, who receive city health and retirement benefits. However, the airport authority contends those workers aren’t technically city employees.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says the airport authority has asked outside benefit providers for cost comparisons. He’s hoping to see that information by October.