Fargo Man Arrested After Running From Troopers Near Jamestown

The pursuit traveled northwest of Jamestown covering about 30 miles on county roads, Highway 281 and back onto I-94.

SANBORN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man was arrested near Sanborn, North Dakota after running from Troopers in Jamestown.

Troopers attempted to stop 59-year-old Jeffrey Boese west of Jamestown after he failed to move over for another trooper on I-94.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and the car stopped in a row of trees.

Troopers say Boese drove in the wrong lane and reached speeds of 106 mph.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and then to Sanford in Fargo.