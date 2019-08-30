RedHawks Post Season Preview With 740 The Fan’s Chase Miller

RedHawks clinched a playoff spot Monday

FARGO, N.D. — On Monday, the Fargo–Moorhead RedHawks clinched their first postseason berth since 2013 and were able to do it under first year manager Jim Bennett. However, the north division title is still up for grabs after the Redhawks have dropped their last four. That leaves a tie a top the north division with three games left after Friday night.

The top two teams from each division advance on to the postseason. Cleburne and Sioux City are tied a top the south division.

740 The Fan’s Chase Miller joined me to break it all down and talk what the RedHawks have to do to take home a title.