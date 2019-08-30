The Votes are In: Fargo’s Deer Creek Elementary Unveils New Mascot

Students got to vote for the Ducks, Comets, or Cardinals

FARGO, N.D. — A fun thing for students going to a brand new school is getting to pick their mascot. Deer Creek Elementary unveiled just that.

Kids got to vote for the Ducks, Comets or Cardinals. They all have their reasons for picking what they did.

“Cardinals have like a football team,” 5th grader Wyatt said.

Principal Chad Clark unveiled the new mascot by dressing up as a cardinal.

“I was expecting a real mascot, and a costume,” Wyatt said.

“I thought he was wearing a garbage bag,” 5th grader Emma said.

“I thought it’d be fun and the kids got excited about it and it was nice coming out and seeing smiles on their faces and some of them didn’t even know it was me,” Clark said.

The art teacher did his makeup. The school is all about working together.

“The big thing is we’re family here. That’s the one thing we’re preaching from staff, to students to parents, to guardians, we’re all in this together and we’re going to learn and create the best learning environment for our students,” Clark said.

The art teacher will also work to create murals throughout the school showing off that cardinal pride.

A new playground is in the works, and the school also hopes to add sensory hallway with cardinal footprints.

Kids have lots to be excited for.

“To see what the playground comes out to look like,” Emma said.

“We’re just happy to be inside and start the school year, and we have a mascot so we’re ready to rock and roll,” Clark said.

Deer Creek is the 15th elementary school to open in the West Fargo School District.