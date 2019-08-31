Taylor Swift Calls West Fargo Boy Battling Rare Disease

This comes after Landon and his friends made a video that got 16,000 views and retweets

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A special boy fighting a rare disease in West Fargo gets a “swift” response from his favorite singer.

Landon Solberg and his friends made a Youtube video in hopes of getting Taylor Swift’s attention. And it worked!

She called Landon this week as he was surrounded by friends.

They say she was “genuine, authentic and caring.”

Landon is known throughout the community as the boy behind “Landon’s Light.”

It’s a group created to show support for him and his family as he battles cancer.

The video has more than 16,000 views and retweets.