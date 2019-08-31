Two Teens Injured In Rollover Crash Near Valley City

It happened Thursday night

BARNES COUNTY N.D. –Two teenagers were injured in a rollover crash near Valley City on Thursday night.

Barnes County Sheriff Deputies and the Highway Patrol were called to 119th Avenue Southeast and 33rd Street Southeast.

Officers say the 16–year–old driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliber was transported to a Fargo hospital and treated for her injuries.

The 14–year–old passenger was transported to the hospital in Valley City for his injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.