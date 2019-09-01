RedHawks Take Game Two of Cleburne Series

The RedHawks defeated the Railroaders 4-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks continued their final series of the regular season with a 4-3 win against Cleburne on Sunday afternoon.

Cleburne scored in the first to give them the 1-0 lead early.

In the second, however, the RedHawks have an answer. Brian Olson gets things started with an RBI single to tie the game up.

Joe Becht then shows some power with a two-run homerun to give the RedHawks the lead after two innings.

In the third, Devan Ahart hits another RBI single to bring in Tim Colwell for the team’s fourth run.

That would be all the RedHawks needed to win the game 4-3.