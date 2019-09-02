Monday Match: Brandon And Casey

It’s time for Monday Match, where we feature local kids and volunteer mentors matched together by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

Let’s meet Brandon and Casey:

·They have been matched for 4½ years.

· They like going out to eat, attending sporting events like Bison football and RedHawks games, and checking out what’s new at Scheels.

· Brandon says they have a strong relationship, and during their outings, they keep each other up-to-date on relationships, school, and work.

