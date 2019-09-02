NDSU Football Treating UND Match-Up Like Any Other Game

First meeting since 2015

FARGO, N.D. –It’s the week many fans in the state had marked on their calendars once the schedule came out. A match up on the gridiron between North Dakota and North Dakota State. The first two both programs will play each other since 2015.

In that contest, the Bison came out on top with the 34 to 9 victory at the Fargo Dome.

With the anticipation long awaited, there will be a lot of hoopla around this year’s contest. If you ask NDSU head coach Matt Entz what he sees from a preparation standpoint, its just getting ready for any other normal game week.

“Right now the only thing I’ve addressed is its the only game we have this week. That’s the unique thing with football, you only get one a week,” Entz said. “You only get eleven or twelve guaranteed this year. That’s the mentality were going into it with our group. Were going to let the fans enjoy it. Were going to take care of what we need to do Monday through Friday to prepare ourselves to win a football game on Saturday. Were going to try to avoid the noise anyway we can.”

Saturday’s game will also have the FCS Championship banner raised..