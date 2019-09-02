Power Outages Throughout Metro Cause Damage

Xcel Energy says there are over 62 power outages

FARGO, N.D. — Heavy rain and high wind have caused downed power lines throughout the metro.

According to Xcel Energy, there are over 62 power outages, affecting over 19,000 customers.

Crews have closed roads in some areas to make repairs.

The storm has caused trees to also fall on power lines, vehicles and houses.

Michael Carlson, who lives in Tree Lane Mobile Home Park, says he watched as an oak tree was split in half during the storm.

The trailer park is named after the tree, which has been on the property for 40 years.