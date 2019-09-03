Man Arrested For Meth At Home Shared With His Grandparents In Marshall County

Shane Scherven is charged with 1st degree possession of a controlled substance

STRATHCONA, Minn. — A man is busted for meth at his grandparents home near Strathcona, Minnesota.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shane Scherven is charged with 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.

He is also on probation for burglary, theft and forgery.

Drug agents seized methamphetamine, a large amount of cash and paraphernalia from the home where Scherven had been living.

Agents from Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force also arrested a woman on an unrelated warrant for heroin possession.

Scherven faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.