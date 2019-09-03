Teen Killed in Dirt Bike Crash in McKenzie County

Cora Wagner, of Lisbon, was killed Monday afternoon when she crashed on an off-road trail near Trotters.

TROTTERS, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a teen has died after losing control of a dirt bike in McKenzie County.

The patrol says 19-year-old Cora Wagner, of Lisbon, was killed Monday afternoon when she crashed on an off-road trail near Trotters.

Authorities say she was wearing a helmet. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.