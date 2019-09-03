Xcel Energy Close to Restoring Power for All Customers

They've brought in additional crews from South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Xcel Energy says they are working as quickly as they can to get power restored to everyone in the area.

We have watched the numbers fall all evening. The company is now down to around a dozen outages impacting about as many customers.

During last night’s storm, about 19,000 customers lost power in Fargo and West Fargo.

A number of people have gone without power for nearly 24 hours.

Xcel brought in an additional 20 crew members from South Dakota to help make repairs.

“We are saying we’ll have everybody on by the end of the day that can accept power. Unless their own service entrance has been damaged, we will be there,” Mark Nisbet, North Dakota Principal Manager for Xcel Energy, said.

He says they’re focused on getting the larger number of people back on first, then will go onto individual cases.