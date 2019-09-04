North Dakota to Receive $4 Million to Combat Opioid Crisis

The funds were awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response grant program.

FARGO, N.D.—The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded North Dakota a grant for over $4 million to continue combating the opioid crisis.

The funds were awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response grant program.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration seeks to expand access to medication-assisted treatment and real-time data on the drug overdose.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says more than $9 billion in grants will have been awarded to states and local communities by the end of 2019.