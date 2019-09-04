Petition Advocates for Changing UND’s Mascot After Moose Sighting

The moose was found wandering around the football stadium yesterday morning

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After a moose wandered onto UND’s campus for hours on Tuesday, people have been showing quite the love for the animal.

There’s a petition and Twitter page that advocates changing the mascot from the Fighting Hawks to the Fighting Moose.

Students we spoke to say they didn’t think the sighting was actually happening when they heard about it, but they like the prospect of a mascot change.

“I like it. I don’t really like the idea is the Fighting Hawks. I think the moose would be a lot cooler, honestly,” freshman Austin Lentz said.

“Definitely love to have a moose mascot rather than a hawk,” freshman Kamryn Riesinger said.

The students also say they like that someone went all out with a Twitter page. You can find it here.

The moose has been released back into the wild.