Vaping-Related Illness Reported in North Dakota

North Dakota now joins 25 other states who have reported more than 200 potential cases of respiratory illness from e-cigarettes.

NORTH DAKOTA–The North Dakota Department of Health has received the first report of severe respiratory illness related to vaping.

North Dakota now joins 25 other states who have reported more than 200 potential cases of severe respiratory illness from e-cigarettes among teenagers and adults.

The NDDoH is asking health care providers to watch for cases of severe respiratory illness and ask about recent vaping and e-cigarette use.

Tracy Miller, state epidemiologist with the NDDoH, says as more reports surface, the North Dakota Department of Health will continue to gather data and work closely with the CDC to find answers.