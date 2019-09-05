Bridge Bash Unites College Students From Fargo-Moorhead Area

This year's event is on the Main Avenue Bridge

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Whether they’re just starting college or wrapping things up, the Bridge Bash is giving all college students a big welcome (back) to the area.

“We’re so excited because we have NDSU students invited, MSUM, and Concordia, as well as all the other students,” said Sheri Larson with the Moorhead Business Association.

Music, food and games are all on the table for the evening.

“We have ten local food vendors, we have a band that’s going to be playing until 10 tonight, we have games that kids can play, like giant Jenga and Connect Four, and bags, so there’s tons of activities,” said Laura Larson with the Fargo Downtown Community Partnership.

It’s the 4th year for the Bridge Bash, and officials say the demand is only getting bigger.

“Last year, we had about a thousand people here. We’re anticipating between 2,500 to 3,000 people,” said Larson.

The goal is to make students feel at home.

“I know as freshmen students, it’s kind of nerve–wracking to go into a new environment, a new town,” said Katelyn Featherston, a senior at MSUM.

And, to show off what Fargo–Moorhead has to offer for those who simply don’t know.

“Turns out there was a lot going on, a lot of community involvement, so. It’s been really exciting to see all of these different events come and people come, and find out, ‘Oh my gosh, there is stuff in Fargo!'” said Featherston.

“I’m loving it so far. It’s amazing!” said MSUM freshman Madison Rechtzigel.

“Sharing some stuff with us and getting to know people is really welcoming and really shares that Fargo-Moorhead message,” said Featherston.

This is the first year the event is being held on the Main Avenue Bridge as opposed to the First Avenue North Bridge.