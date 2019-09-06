Dialing into charity, Radio Station Raises Money For Roger Maris

FARGO, N.D. — Tuning that dial to supporting those who are battling cancer.That’s what 61 for 61 is doing to help raise money for Fargo’s Roger Maris Cancer Center.

The drive includes a 12–hour radio marathon with 107.9 The Fox, food and a Silent Auction to raise money.

One of the hosts of the radioathon who says the money raised makes a huge difference.

“If that facility wasn’t here a lot of families for their treatments they would be displaced, it just makes it that much harder to maintain two households for those who have gone through cancer treatment know it means the world to sleep in your own bed,” Says 107.9 The Fox Morning Show Host Dave Jacobs

The group will also have a 5k walk next Saturday.