Donations for Dementia Raises Money for Thompson Howard Home

They're hoping to raise 6,000

FARGO, N.D. — Thompson Howard Home, a new project still in the works, held its first fundraising event called Donations for Dementia.

They’re hoping to raise $6,000 and bring awareness to their holistic care model.

Money will go toward getting the project going and for the construction site.

The founder has a background in nursing and long term care.

“I kept seeing certain patterns we weren’t educated enough in what we’re doing, as far as providing dementia care services, so I kind of wanted to change that, disrupt that current standard, raise the level a bit,” founder Kayla Howard said.

Thompson Howard Home hopes to be open for services in 2022.