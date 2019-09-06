Play of the Week Nominees: September 6

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE DJ Colter HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week show off some talent on the soccer and football fields.

First up from Grand Forks Central boys soccer, Will Howard lays out in goal to make a sweet save for the Knights in their game against Sheyenne.

It was a great play, but was it better than the this touchdown play from DIlworth-Glyndon-Felton?

In the Rebels game against Hawley, Aiden Leach makes a beautiful pass to a wide-open Jacob Ewen, who catches it in stride for the touchdown.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.