Inaugural American Veterans Motorcycle Show Raises Awareness

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo VFW held their first American Veterans Motorcycle Show.

Bikers rode to the Fargo National Cemetery Dedication Ceremony in the morning.

A bike show took place in the afternoon, and people could vote for their favorite bikes and even the ugliest one.

The mayors of Moorhead and Dilworth spoke at the opening ceremony.

Vendors and live music were also there for people to enjoy.

“Twenty–two veterans commit suicide a day, so we want to make sure that we lower that number and raise awareness for that. It’s going to be a goal for this event,” organizer Dan Jacobson said.

All money raised will go towards veterans in the F–M Area.