Fundraiser Spreads Awareness About Genetic Disorder NF

There is currently no cure for NF, a genetic disorder affecting millions of people

MOORHEAD, MINN. — Neurofibromatosis, or NF, is a genetic disorder affecting millions of people worldwide.

It creates tumors throughout the body, potentially causing health issues like pressure on nerves and organs.

Right now, there is no cure for NF, but the Children’s Tumor Foundation wants to change that.

Dozens showed up to The Shine a Light NF Walk in Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park to raise money for the foundation, as well as spread awareness about what NF is.

“There’s three different types of Neurofibromatosis. The most common, which is what we really are going to see the most of today is NF type 1, and it’s about 1 in every 3,000, so it’s not that uncommon, but because of just the different ranges of symptoms, it’s not very well known,” said event organizer Christina Lien.

The fundraiser has raised 8,000 dollars through in person and online donations so far.

Their goal is to get to 12,000 by the end of the month.

You can visit ctf.org for more information on how to help.