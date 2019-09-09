Man Arrested for DUI After Crashing Vehicle Near Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.–A Devils Lake man has been arrested for driving under the influence after he ran his vehicle off the road at 12 a.m. on Monday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported the vehicle ran off the road, rolled, and the driver was ejected and landed approximately 30 feet from the vehicle.

There was one passenger, James Raynor Jr. of West Fargo, who was wearing his seat belt and crawled out the window.

The driver, Evan Volk, attempted to flee from the scene, but a Ramsey County Deputy was able to apprehend him after a short run. A trooper placed Volk under arrest for DUI.

Raynor and Volk were transported to a hospital due to suspected minor injuries. It was later found that Volk had a more serious injury and was flown to Grand Forks Altru Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.