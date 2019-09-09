Monday Match: Char and Kylee

Char and Kylee have been matched for 5 1/2 years.

It’s time for Monday Match, where we feature local kids and volunteer mentors matched together by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

Let’s meet Char and Kylee:

They have been matched for 5 1/2 years, starting at Kylee’s school then transitioning to community activities.

They enjoy watching movies, playing cards and call themselves the “Queens of Connect Four!”

Char attends Kylee’s school programs and says, “We are best friends!”

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors, like Char. There are currently 85 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future.

To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.