Monday Match: Char and Kylee
Char and Kylee have been matched for 5 1/2 years.
It’s time for Monday Match, where we feature local kids and volunteer mentors matched together by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.
Let’s meet Char and Kylee:
- They have been matched for 5 1/2 years, starting at Kylee’s school then transitioning to community activities.
- They enjoy watching movies, playing cards and call themselves the “Queens of Connect Four!”
- Char attends Kylee’s school programs and says, “We are best friends!”
Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors, like Char. There are currently 85 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future.
To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.