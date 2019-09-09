Sanford Unveils New Clinic in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sanford opens a brand new clinic next to where its old location once stood on Sheyenne in West Fargo.

Four physicians opened the old clinic in 1969.

Fifty years later, Sanford’s executive director of women’s and primary care says she’s hoping the new clinic will continue a legacy of serving the needs of patients in the community well.

New features include pediatric services, a community education room, two procedure rooms and plenty of new exam rooms.

“Having a neighborhood clinic is so important because we can care for you in all aspects of your life, your family. we are very much a family clinic and we want people to know that,” said Cyndy Skorick, executive director of women’s care and primary services at Sanford.

The more than 26,000 square foot space will be back open at 8:00 tomorrow morning.