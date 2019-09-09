Space Aliens Hosts Jeff Maddock Benefit

The benefit is part of the restaurant's "Space Aliens Helping Earthlings" program

FARGO, N.D. — Space Aliens Grill & Bar in Fargo is giving back to the community, one local cause at a time.

It’s hosting a benefit for Jeff Maddock.

The Fargo man is fighting a rare form of leukemia.

All day today, if you eat at Space Aliens and show the Jeff Maddock Benefit letter on Facebook or Twitter, the restaurant will donate 20% to the cause.

It’s part of their “Space Aliens Helping Earthlings” program.

” We print up a flyer for ya, you select a Monday, and we get these flyers to you. You get them in the hands of as many people as possible. You can even put it out over social media or anything like that. Anybody that comes in on that Monday and shows us that flyer, 20 percent of their total bill is going to go to that cause,” said general manager Shahin Kamranian.

Maddock is being treated at Mayo Clinic.