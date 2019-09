Deaths of New Brighton Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.–The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the deaths of two people in New Brighton a murder-suicide.

Police were called to an apartment complex Saturday after receiving a report of a man with a gun and the sound of gunfire. Officers found the body of 34-year-old Mainhia Yang in an apartment with a gunshot to the head.

Investigators found the body of her husband, 51-year-old Ge Yang, in an unattached garage on the property. Investigators say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with the investigation.