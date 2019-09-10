Essentia Health-Fargo to Begin Enrollment for Historic Research Program

The program is the largest such undertaking ever attempted.

FARGO, N.D.–Research staff will be at Essentia Health-Fargo 52nd Ave Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday to begin in-clinic enrollment for the All of Us research program.

All of Us is a nationwide research initiative aimed at recruiting one million or more volunteers to share personal information that will help speed up health research.

The program is the largest such undertaking ever attempted. It will help measure a person’s risk for disease as well as identify which treatments work for different people.

Enrollment in the All of Us Research Program is open to people age 18 and older living in the U.S. There is no cost to participate, and participants do not need to be patients of Essentia.

Participants will be asked, via online questionnaires, to share information about their health, family, home, and work. Data collected in-person by trained lab and research staff will include physical measurements such as blood pressure, height, and weight, as well as blood and urine samples.

Participants who complete the full enrollment visit will also receive a $25 gift card for their time.

Since launching enrollment in Duluth in January, the Essentia research team has completed 570 enrollment visits. Nationally, over 185,000 volunteers have completed all steps to enrollment.