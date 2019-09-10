Salvation Army Collecting Items for “Coats for Kids” Drive Sooner This Year

FARGO, N.D. — Last year, the Salvation Army collected nearly 1,600 coats and 2,300 winter accessories for families in need.

“When you think about kids who are walking to school or standing out on the corner, different things like that, and the extremely dangerous conditions that we face, it’s really not an inconvenience, it’s just an outright danger,” said the Salvation Army’s Major Jerry O’Neil. “So, we’re very excited that folks have been very generous in the past and we hope that will continue so we can make sure people are dressed properly.”

To dress everyone for this winter, the Salvation Army will especially need jackets for kids in Kindergarten through 12th grade and large coats for adults.

Boots, hats, gloves and snow pants are also being collected.

“Many of the coats that folks donate is just stuff that’s sitting in their closet anyway. You’d be surprised how many folks don’t have anything,” O’Neil said.

Major O’Neil says often times it’s the families who have kids on reduced and free lunch programs who will come get their winter apparel at the drive.

But he says sometimes, it’s also people who had to get away from an unsafe environment.

“When people have to get up and leave in a hurry, particularly domestic violence situations, folks aren’t able to get everything they need. They just need to get to safety, so a lot of times, coats and things like that get left behind,” O’Neil said.

The coats will be distributed two weeks sooner this year.

You can pick them up at the Fargo Air Museum from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on October 4 and 5.

O’Neil says the Salvation Army also needs volunteers to help with the setup, passing out coats and the tear down.

KVRR is a proud sponsor of the Coats for Kids drive.

You can drop off any donations at KVRR Studios or any Hornbacher’s location in the F–M metro.