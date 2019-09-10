The Salvation Army Holding Annual Coats for Kids Drive

The Salvation Army encourages donating lightly-used winter apparel items that may be too small or unused.

FARGO, N.D.–The Salvation Army is holding their annual fall drive to collect coats and warm winter apparel for families and individuals in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The Salvation Army encourages donating lightly-used winter apparel items that may be too small or unused.

Last year, almost 1,600 coats were given out along with over 2,300 warm winter accessories.

The Salvation Army says the most needed items include children’s coats in sizes 6 – 12, snow pants, boots, hats, scarves and gloves. New or gently used winter gear donations are accepted.

The items can be dropped off at any Hornbacher’s location throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area now through September 16. Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase winter necessities.