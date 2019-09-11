Fargo Cass Public Health Hosts Fall Prevention Workshop

"Stepping On" aims to prevent those 60+ years from falling

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health says even though the leaves are beginning to fall, people shouldn’t.

It’s hosting a fall prevention workshop for those 60 years or older.

“Stepping On” helps participants identify why they’re falling and teaches them strength and balance exercises to prevent falls.

The class brings in a physical therapist, pharmacist and vision expert to walk them through different tactics they can take to lower their chances of falling.

“We really want to prevent injuries in those individuals. Unfortunately, falls are a leading cause of significant injuries and/or death in the elderly. It costs our healthcare industry hundreds of thousands, even, to millions of dollars,” said Fargo Cass Public Health nurse Heather Becher.

The workshop is happening every Wednesday from 1 to 3 for the next seven weeks at the Fargo Cass Public Health building.