Fargo Police Explorers Looking For Next Generation Of Police Officers

Program Gives Teens A Taste Of What Police Work Is Like

The Fargo Police Department wants to find the next generation of officers to protect and serve our community.

The Fargo Police Explorers is a program for people 14–20 years-old to learn what life as an officer is like.

They restarted the program three years ago.

Officer Emily Schares is a Police Explorers adviser.

She says about 15 Fargo Police officers went through an Explorers program.

She adds that the program helps paint police work in a realistic light.

She says, “They get to learn what we do, the scenarios we go through. But they also get to learn skills like critical thinking, investigation, interrogations.”

The Fargo Police Explorers are hosting an open house this Sunday from 6-9 p.m.

Click here for more information.