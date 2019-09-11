High-Speed Chase Results in Drug Arrests of Two Men With Warrants

Both suspects had Burleigh County warrants at the time of the arrest.

MANDAN, N.D.–Two men were arrested and charged with various crimes after a high-speed chase in Morton County on Monday night.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle exceeding the speed limit along County Road 139 near Hebron. The driver did not stop and headed east toward I-94 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Near Exit 136, additional Morton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Dakota Highway Patrol placed spike strips causing the vehicle to stop.

The driver, 24-year-old Michael Martinez, Jr. of Dickinson, was placed under arrest for reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension. He also had a Burleigh County bench warrant.

The passenger, 25-year-old Austin Whitelightning of Bismarck, had two Burleigh County warrants and was placed under arrest. The remaining passenger was not arrested.

Upon searching the vehicle, containers containing marijuana and methamphetamine were found in addition to drug paraphernalia.